Saddleworth-based minister receives High praise after hospice role

A SADDLEWORTH-BASED minister has received High praise after saying farewell to the hospice he helped become as important as it is.

The Rev David Ireland, who hails from Dobcross and is a minister at Oldham’s United Reformed Church in Union Street, has stepped down as chief executive at Francis House.

And as Rachael Taylor replaced him, tributes were paid and High Sheriff of Greater Manchester, Eamonn O’Neal OBE, presented him with a High Sheriff Special Recognition Award for Unrivalled Dedicated Service.

Considering he helped design the conversion of a former convent in Didsbury into Francis House Children’s Hospice, it is little wonder.

“Francis House has been a huge part of my life from its very inception,” the Rev Ireland said.

“One thing that we offer to families is stability. It has been the greatest privilege to have been able to follow in the footsteps of Sister Aloysius, the founder of the hospice.

“People from across the North West are really supportive of Francis House through their love and concern for the families.

“I can leave it in a good state for Rachael, our next Chief Executive, to move things on and continue to expand and develop the service to meet the increasing need. Francis House will be well looked after into the future under Rachael’s guidance.

“I would like to thank all the staff and volunteers for your friendship, support and for doing a great job.

“But the biggest thanks have to go to the children, young people and their families, who have allowed us to walk alongside them in good and difficult times; the mums and dads who have trusted us to care for their children and allowed us to help them make wonderful memories.”

The Rev Ireland spent 20 years at the helm of the hospice, having swapped a career as an architect to take over the running of Francis House in 2005.

After overseeing the convent conversion, he joined the board of trustees in July 1994 and was offered the job of chief executive following the retirement of founder Sister Aloysius.

Sharon Doodson, the Registered Manager and Director of Care at Francis House, said: “David’s vision, dedication, and unwavering commitment have shaped our hospice into the well-established, compassionate service it is today.

“From his early days on the Board of Trustees in 1994 to leading as CEO for the past 20 years, his passion for supporting children, young people and their families has never wavered.

“Beyond his leadership, David has been a source of comfort and support, not just as a CEO but as a chaplain who knows every family by name. His presence will be deeply missed by staff and families.

“While we will feel the impact of his absence, we are incredibly grateful for his lasting legacy. We wish him well in his retirement and hope he can now take the time to relax, knowing he has built something truly remarkable.”

Rachael Taylor is only the third Chief Executive Officer to be appointed in the 33 years of the existence of the hospice.

She also paid tribute, saying: “Many leaders leave their mark on an organisation, but few can say they have built theirs.

“As an architect, David did not just design a building; he created a home from home at Francis House – a place of comfort care and support for children and families during life’s most challenging moments.

“David’s influence has reached far beyond the walls of Francis House through his work with hospices in Yokohama, Bosnia Herzegovina and The Czech Republic.

“I shall miss David’s unwavering support, and on behalf of everyone at Francis House, we wish him a happy retirement and thank him for everything that he has achieved.”

And Mr O’Neal added: “David is a fine example of how contributing to a compassionate society through dedicated service can make a huge difference to those who need support at the most difficult times.

“His Francis House journey literally started at the drawing board and finished up in the CEO’s office.

“That will never be repeated. What we do know, however, is that Rachael will build upon David’s legacy and lead the hospice into the future with vigour, energy and innovation, so we’re in good hands.”

