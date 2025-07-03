Saddleworth’s MP votes for welfare bill following last minute concession – after voicing concerns

SADDLEWORTH’S MP has voted for the Government’s controversial benefits bill after last-minute concessions – but not before blasting it.

Debbie Abrahams sided with Labour’s Work and Pensions Secretary, Liz Kendall, in believing the social security system needs to change.

But in the debate of the Universal Credit (UC) and Personal Independence Payment (PIP) Bill on Tuesday July 1, she spelled out her concerns before another change.

The Government got the bill through the House of Commons with a majority of 75 after Prime Minister Sir Kier Starmer made concessions, including how his administration would not change PIP rules until it had time to consider a review by disabilities minister Stephen Timms’ conclusions.

But Ms Abrahams, who announced she would not support it as it was, had voiced her worries.

The chair of the Commons’ work and pensions committee said in Parliament: “I believe that the social security system, like the NHS, should be there for any one of us in our time of need, whether that need is a result of being in low-paid work or of not being in work at all, protecting us from poverty and destitution.

“Unfortunately, it did not do that under the last Government. If we become sick or disabled or if we can no longer work, the system should be there for us.

“I believe that the vast majority of people of working age want to work and do the right thing by their families, and there is no evidence to suggest otherwise.

“For the last 15 years we have seen a punitive, even dehumanising, social security system in which not being able to work has been viewed with suspicion or worse – with devastating consequences.

“Too many people relying on social security support to survive have died through suicide, starvation and other circumstances exacerbated by their poverty.”

The Government faced a major rebellion and defeat would hve called Sir Keir’s administration into question.

Many Labour MPs were worried the review will be published when proposed changes to PIP eligibility were to be made.

When that announcement was made, Ms Abrahams had already told the house of her fears of the effects the then draft – which she described as ‘a dog’s breakfast of a bill’ – would cause.

She added; “The New Economics Foundation has estimated that 150,000 people will be pushed into poverty as a result of no longer being eligible for PIP.

“Pushing people into poverty will, in itself, worsen their condition. It will make it easier for people to live independently, including going to work, if they get money through PIP.

“What I cannot fathom is why a Labour Government are not first putting in the support and then letting it bed in, which is what will reduce the welfare bill and increase employment levels.

“Since PIP is an in-work benefit, restricting the very support that could keep people in work will only help to increase unemployment.

“We are creating a two-tier, possibly three-tier, benefit system, and we know for certain that disabled people are going to be worse off.

“This is not a responsible way for any of us to legislate. It is predicted that disabled people will lose on average £4,500 per year, yet we know they already need an extra £1,095 per month just to have the same standard of living as those in non-disabled households.”

Following the vote, Ms Abrahams believes the situation now still means ‘savings’ can be made, even though some forecasts say little will happen.

She said: “I’m pleased the Government has added to the concessions, which were good but not quite far enough.

“There are other ways of making the savings and that’s the point so many of us have been making.

“If you increase NHS capacity and the number of people who are able to work, that in itself is going to make savings. Fewer people will have to claim PIP and UC.

“We hope we’ll get a better, more reformed assessment process. Disabled people having gone through the process know where there are savings to make.”