Digital Saturdays: Free Arts Workshops for 7-11 year olds across Oldham Libraries

DIGITAL arts charity Peshkar are offering free workshops for 7-11 year olds across Oldham Libraries and invite you to get involved.

Workshops will be held in February and March at Uppermill, Limehurst and Crompton Libraries and cover a range of art forms such as theatre, photography and soundscaping.

Young people and their parents/ carers are welcome to attend as many workshops as they like and the work created will be showcased and celebrated at the ‘Oldham Digital Festival’ on Saturday 16 March 2024 at Oldham Library.

Places are limited and booking is advisable.

For more information and to book your place visit the links below:

Uppermill Library – Free Theatre Arts Workshops

Saturday 17 & 24 February and 2 March 2024

10am – 12 noon

Further info & Booking:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/digital-saturdays-free-theatre-arts-workshops-for-7-11-year-olds-tickets-815218750227

Crompton Library – Free ‘Sounds of the Library’ Workshops

Saturday 17 & 24 February and 2 March 2024

10am – 12 noon

Further info & Booking:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/digital-saturdays-free-digital-arts-workshops-for-7-11-year-olds-tickets-815238078037?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Peshkar is a leading participatory arts organisation that works to improve the lives of young people through the arts. These workshops are in partnership with Oldham Libraries and funded by Arts Council England.

For more information please contact Peshkar on 0161 620 4284 or email: hello@peshkar.co.uk

