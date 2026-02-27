Discover a career in Environmental Services with Oldham Council

FIND OUT more about working in environmental services as Oldham Council hosts a recruitment open day.

The event will take place on Monday, March 2 and all are welcome to drop in at any time between 1.30pm to 4pm at the Environment Centre, Oldham, OL8 2BH.

It is focused on frontline and environmental services roles and is an opportunity to find out more about introductory positions currently vacant or due to be recruited to in the coming weeks and months.

You will be able to speak directly to managers and supervisors about what the roles involve and what a typical working day looks like.

The council is also looking at ways to simplify the application process to attract more suitable applicants and make it easier for people to apply.

If you are interested in a role, your details can be recorded on the day. Where possible, the council will look to support shadowing or work experience opportunities and let you know when vacancies become available.

Staff from Get Oldham Working will be there to offer advice and practical support.