Reconnect with your creativity with yoga writing course

TWO creative companies in Saddleworth are coming together to offer a unique experience – a Yoga With Creative Writing course.

First Ten Pages Writing School is joining forces with Nurture Yoga to present the four-week course in Uppermill and provide a different way into creativity and an imaginative reset for those wanting to write.

The sessions, which start on Saturday, March 21, will combine some of the gentle basic yoga relaxing techniques with guided writing exercises in a supportive, non-pressured environment.

The exercises will support you in quieting your inner critic, releasing mental breaks, and opening space for curiosity, play, and self-expression.

John L Matthews, published writer and First Ten Pages Writing School founder, said:

“I’ve been teaching and coaching writing and filmmaking for many years. I recently got into yoga more seriously at Nurture and suddenly realised that the relaxed state that often happens before a yoga session is exactly the kind of space you want to be creative — calm, focused, and without pressure.”

John has written six books and researched and produced eleven films for Bigger Picture Studios, with his work sold internationally.

Tasmin Humphrey, from Nuture Yoga based in Uppermill, continued: “Writing inspired by some of the calming techniques from yoga felt like a natural extension of what we already offer.

“When John approached me with the idea, I was immediately intrigued. We’ve never done anything like this before.

“With John’s teaching, writing, and production experience, we realised it added to our offer. Several of our clients already work in creative industries, with two currently writing novels.”

The course begins on Saturday, March 21 at 11am. Places are limited to preserve a calm, intimate atmosphere and cost £58 per course (four-week commitment required).

Each session lasts 60 minutes, with the possibility to add private one-to-ones afterwards [not included] and is suitable for all levels — no previous writing or relaxation experience required.

Find out more and book online here.