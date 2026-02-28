St Edward’s RC Primary School scoops pioneering mental health award

St Edward’s RC Primary School in Lees has achieved the School Mental Health Award which is delivered by the Carnegie Centre of Excellence for Mental Health in Schools.

St Edward’s were awarded Gold standard, the highest accolade possible, for its outstanding mental health and wellbeing provision.

The primary school provides a wide range of activities to boost the wellbeing of pupils and staff, including the use of a specially designed sensory room, a calm down area, a wide range of benefits for staff to support their mental wellbeing and a highly trained Pastoral Lead specialising in children’s social, emotional and mental health.

St Edward’s head teacher Mrs Sally Dell said: “We are incredibly proud to have achieved this award; it highlights the dedication and effort our staff consistently invest in supporting the wellbeing of our children and enriching our school community”.

Mrs Dell said:

“This achievement recognises the hard work, dedication, and compassionate approach we have cultivated to create a supportive and nurturing environment where mental health is openly valued and actively supported.

Our journey continues as we strive to ensure that every child feels safe, heard, and empowered to thrive both emotionally and academically”.

The award was established in 2017 by the Carnegie Centre of Excellence for Mental Health in Schools – part of Leeds Beckett University – and social enterprise Minds Ahead.

The Carnegie Centre of Excellence for Mental Health in Schools aims to strengthen pupils’ mental health by supporting schools to make a positive change at all levels of the UK’s education system, improving students’ outcomes and life chances.

Rachel C. Boyle, Dean of Leeds Beckett’s Carnegie School of Education, said:

“The achievement of the Mental Health award is a demonstration of the school’s significant commitment to improving children’s and staff’s mental health and wellbeing.

It is also a commitment to developing practices in school that seek to improve awareness and expertise in creating safe and secure learning environments in which all children can truly fulfil their potential. This award is one that all staff can be truly proud of”.

Nationally, more than 1400 schools have signed up to take part in the mental health award.

Dean Johnstone, founder and CEO of Minds Ahead said: “This award shines a light on the excellent work schools are doing to promote mental health for their community of children and adults.

“It is thrilling and humbling to learn about St Edward’s and the many other schools engaged in the quality award process. I’d like to offer my congratulations on this deserved recognition.”