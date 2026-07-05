Oldham students get to hear Bev Craig’s story 

STUDENTS have heard first-hand the story of the woman who could be the next Mayor of Greater Manchester.

For Bev Craig visited Oldham Sixth Form College and met with those studying Politics and Economics to discuss current affairs, leadership and public service.

The current leader of Manchester City Council, who is bidding to succeed Andy Burnham, told them about her career in local government, the role of civic leadership and the challenges and opportunities facing the region.

After that, students took part in a lively question and answer session, asking thoughtful questions about their community, politics, local democracy and the future of our region.

The visit formed part of Oldham Sixth Form College’s commitment to enriching students’ learning beyond the classroom by affording them opportunities to engage with influential leaders and professionals and actively engage with their communities.

And principal Suzannah Reeves said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Bev Craig to OSFC and to see our students engaging so confidently with the discussion.

“Opportunities like this bring classroom learning to life, engaging students to think critically about the issues shaping society today, while giving them direct access to community leaders.

“We are grateful to Bev for taking the time to share her experiences and to inspire our students to become active, informed citizens.”