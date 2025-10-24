Discover low-cost family adventures on North West canals this October half term

FAMILIES looking for budget-friendly days out this October half term are being encouraged to explore the region’s canals – with a new free guide from the Canal & River Trust highlighting the best waterside spots in the North West.

The charity, which looks after 438 miles of canals in the region and more than 2,000 miles across the UK, has released its Places to Visit in the North West – packed with maps, visitor information, and free activities suitable for all ages.

Last year, over 10 million people visited the nation’s waterways to enjoy walking, cycling, fishing, boat trips, wildlife spotting, and canalside cafés, as well as discovering the country’s rich industrial heritage.

Jon Horsfall, the Trust’s North West director, said:

“Our canals provide low-cost, family-friendly days out and a chance to enjoy nature, heritage, and tranquillity close to home. Even in busy city centres, you can spot a variety of wildlife and discover centuries of history right on your doorstep.”

Highlights include:

Anderton Boat Lift, Northwich – the iconic ‘Cathedral of the Canals’, celebrating 150 years.

Portland Basin, Ashton-under-Lyne – explore the museum, walk the Peak Forest Canal, or spot boats passing over the River Tame.

Uppermill, Saddleworth – enjoy scenic towpath walks along the Huddersfield Narrow Canal and visit Saddleworth Museum.

Marple Locks – one of the steepest lock flights in Britain, surrounded by woodland and countryside.

Lancaster’s Lune Aqueduct – a masterpiece of canal engineering with walking and cycling routes.

Each destination offers a glimpse into the region’s industrial past and natural beauty – from historic aqueducts to vibrant canal communities.

The free guide can be downloaded from www.canalrivertrust.org.uk/free-guide.

For more information on supporting the Canal & River Trust, including volunteering and donations, visit www.canalrivertrust.org.uk.