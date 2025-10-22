Oldham Council announces new taxi testing rules to cut waiting times

OLDHAM Council has announced major changes to the way licensed vehicles are tested in the borough, in a move aimed at cutting waiting times and improving the long-term efficiency of its testing service.

From this month, drivers will be able to have their mid-year vehicle tests carried out at any DVSA-approved test centre, rather than solely at the council’s facility.

The change follows informal consultation with local taxi and private hire drivers and is designed to ease pressure on the council’s existing testing capacity.

With more local drivers now registered with Oldham Council than ever before, demand for appointments has soared in recent years. Allowing mid-year checks at alternative sites is expected to free up around 2,000 test slots, reducing delays for new applications, renewals, and re-tests.

Cllr Elaine Taylor, Cabinet Member for Housing and Licensing, said:

“We’ve seen a significant rise in the number of licensed vehicles across Oldham, and we know how vital it is for drivers to stay on the road and earning.

These changes will make a real difference by freeing up testing capacity, cutting waiting times, and ensuring vehicles remain safe and roadworthy. It’s about being practical, responsive, and forward-thinking.”

Cllr Sajed Hussain, Chair of the Licensing Committee, added:

“This change in policy is another example of how the council and the Licensing Authority are working to grow the taxi trade in a safe and effective way, while maintaining excellent standards for our residents.”

The council will continue to carry out all initial vehicle tests at its own facility, with a continued focus on safety and high licensing standards across the local taxi fleet.

Drivers affected by the change will be contacted directly by the Licensing Department in the coming weeks.