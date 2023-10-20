Discover Manchester’s Hidden Gem: Hotel Indigo’s City View Suites

NESTLED next to Victoria Station on the edge of the Northern Quarter, Hotel Indigo Manchester offers a truly unique experience for both locals and tourists.

With its 187 rooms spanning thirteen floors, the spotlight is on their magnificent suites. As you step in, you’ll find yourself immersed in a world of relaxation and comfort. Each suite includes a coffee machine, complimentary robes, and breathtaking floor-to-ceiling windows.

The real showstopper? The wrap-around balconies that provide panoramic views of Manchester’s city centre. The hotel stands apart as one of the only hotels with this unique offering, ensuring an experience you won’t find anywhere else!

From the heights of these suites, guests will be treated to an incredible view. Gaze out of your window, and you’ll have the privilege of overlooking some of Manchester’s most iconic landmarks, including Manchester Cathedral, Manchester Arndale, and the rich history of the National Football Museum, all the way to the vibrant Deansgate area.

Hotel Indigo Manchester understands that true relaxation lies in the details. That’s why each suite features walk-in rainfall showers, ensuring a rejuvenating experience for every guest.

If you’re a dedicated shopper, you’re in luck. The hotel is conveniently located less than a 10-minute walk from the Arndale Centre, making it the perfect base for shopaholics looking to explore Manchester’s retail haven.

Whether you’re a visitor seeking a memorable stay or a local looking for a unique weekend getaway, Hotel Indigo Manchester’s City View suites offer an experience like no other.

For more details visit: https://manchestervictoria.hotelindigo.com/

