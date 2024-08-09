Saddleworth Peace Group honour the memory of the victims of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and look to the future.

By Saddleworth Peace Group

SADDLEWORTH Peace Group’s (SPG) annual event to remember the horrors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki took place in Uppermill on Tuesday, August 6.

Twenty people attended including Parish Council Chairman, Barbara Beeley and Cllr Helen Bishop. SPG believe that it is vital to remember the horrors of the past, to learn from the mistakes of history and to use our voices and actions to work for a better future for the living.

Attendees heard first from SPG member, Michele Abendstern, who described something of the living nightmare that resulted from the dropping of two atomic bombs over the large urban areas of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on the 6th and 9th August 1945 that resulted in the killing of approximately 226,000 people, most of whom were civilians.

She said: Many died without a trace, some left a shadow, many died slowly in unimaginable agony. For months afterward, the dying continued from the searing effects of burns, radiation sickness, and other injuries. Suffering continued down the generations including a massive increase in cancers, miscarriages and birth defects. Survivors, the Hibakusha were also shunned and silenced within Japan.

Cllr Beeley, and Cllr Bishop, both spoke movingly of past horrors and present dangers.

Councillor Beeley, recalling her words from last year, talked of the importance of continuing to have hope for peace, despite the increasing tensions and conflicts around the world. Councillor Bishop spoke about her uncle who had been stationed at Hiroshima in the weeks after the bombing as part of a British Army deployment and witnessed first-hand the horrific suffering of the people and destruction of the city.

In particular, she remembered a letter he had written to his parents at the time in which he described how warmly he and his fellow soldiers were treated by the Japanese people they’d encountered and how humbling he had found this experience.

The memorial event concluded with uplifting poems read by members of the group, Liz Green and Phillida Shipp, and a few minutes of silent contemplation.

In a final statement, recognising that world and more local events can make us feel helpless and hopeless, Michele stressed that disarmament is not a utopian dream but the only pathway to a safer and more secure world for all and that change starts locally when we refuse to accept the unacceptable, challenge the lies and distortions that we hear, celebrate our differences and remember that we are better when we come together.

