Head-ing back to normality with a win for Springhead

SPRINGHEAD AFC are officially back with a bang after winning their comeback match at Denton Town 3-1.

The Manchester League side headed to the Cheshire League outfit for a match players and staff had been waiting more than three months for on Tuesday, March 30.

And they wasted little time in resuming, with Jordan Hall getting them off to a great start in the eighth minute when he put away debut man Jordan Jones’ cut back.

Shaquille Leys equalised but ‘Head’ went up a gear and scored two quick goals.

Nathan Lamb thumped the ball into the roof of the net then two minutes later Matty Barlow got his goal after forcing Denton’s goalkeeper and defender into a mistake.

Springhead will not be in league action after the Manchester League decided to curtail the season.

But they will be in Gilgryst Cup action on Saturday when they take on Rochdale Sacred Heart.

And joint-manager Lee McAllister and Liam Boden were delighted at how they returned for the first time since December 19.

Lee said: “It was great to see the lads again. They are such a good group and I missed being around them.”

Liam added: “Everyone was so happy to be back around each other. There is such a good team spirit and togetherness at this club.”

