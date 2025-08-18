Dobcross Fairy Garden Trail to bring alive magic of nursery rhymes

THE magic of nursery rhymes will be brought to life across Dobcross as the village’s Fairy Garden Trail returns.

The event made a successful debut in 2024 and now returns from Monday, August 18 to Sunday, August 31, with the theme of traditional nursery rhymes.

Organisers Friends of Dobcross School (FODS) said: “The event will, once again, see the community transform our village into an enchanted fairy wonderland.

“Follow the map to find and name all our fabulous nursery rhyme themed displays.

“We want to encourage outdoor enjoyment with this fun, low cost activity for all the family, so come and join in the fun and see everything Dobcross has to offer.”

Maps will be available from Dobcross Village Store, The Lime Kiln Cafe, The Swan, and Dobcross Band Club.

You can buy maps on the day or in advance via Ticket Source for collection from one of the sellers. All proceeds in aid of FODS.

Completed sheets can be entered into a draw to win four tickets to Hansel and Gretel, this year’s Christmas pantomime at the Millgate Arts Centre in Delph.

For more information, visit the event Facebook page.