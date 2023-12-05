Dobcross Post Office purchase closer to stamp of approval

HOPES are rising the Post Office facility in Dobcross can be saved.

The retirement of postmaster Brian Hodgkinson left the village facing being without a vital facility.

But locals have raised enough money to take on the franchise and make sure there is enough to work with going forward.

A new company has been set up and approved, with a bank account application the next step.

Now the committee is set to formally apply to take on the counter from Brian and wife Andjelika – and make sure it will stay for some years.

And there is every chance Dobcross may join about 200 other community Post Offices operating around the country.

The Post Office Rescue Team said: “We are also proceeding with the necessary legal requirements to acquire the business from Brian and Andjelka and also establish a new 15-year lease.

“There is a continued drive and desire to conclude matters as soon as possible but much time has been taken up waiting for various agencies to allow us to progress in a correct manner.

“Thanks to all those who have pledged. The percentage of returns has been terrific and there have been generous donations from other sources.

“Thanks also goes to the Dobcross Village Community for administering these funds. There has also been a huge amount of help given recently by other individuals.

“Some of these will have more involvement going forward as the Management Committee is formed and others bow out.

“Their assistance has been much appreciated.”

The Village Store and Post Office, on Woods Lane, has provided a vital service to the village for several years.

And the reaction from those living in and around the village, who were told it would take a figure of about £70,000 to buy village store plus stock and to provide a sum for working capital, rent, wages and other overheads, has showed just how important it is.

To apply to keep the Post Office, a rental agreement of at least three years should be in place, meaning if a new lease is agreed one hurdle will be cleared.

It is even hoped a date for a possible Community Post Office opening will be known early in the new year.

