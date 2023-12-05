Lees Christmas Market brings festive fun and treats

THERE was festive fun and shopping as a host of local stalls showcased their wares at Lees Christmas Market and St Edward’s Christmas Fair.

Visitors browsed the array of gifts and goodies, visited Santa, enjoyed music from Dobcross Youth Band, and tucked into festive food and drink at Milan Bar, The Angel Inn and Lees Library.

Stall holders included Pictureful of Memories, 20th Lydgate Rangers, Sally’s Jams for CRIBS International – Sally Hyman, Aurora Acrylic Art, Knitwits, Body Shop with Louise, The House Of Laser, Eclipse handmade jewellery by Elaine, Jo’s Craft Shed, The Wood Man, FUR BOBS SAKE, Karony Enterprise, Created by Courtney, Sassy Cub, Ceramics by Denise Luke, Jenny Jingles, The Gift Hub, Handmade by Gemma C, Ofwaxandcolour, Giffs and Craft Cellar, and Sarah’s Community Challenges Project.

Other high street businesses opening their doors included Village Tearooms, Dr Kershaw’s, The Red Lion, Celebrations of Lees, Windsor Meats, Lees Village Service Station, The Village Kitchen, Age UK, Chapter One Coffee House, Velvet Hanger, Dele Coffee House and BelleAroma.

Pictures thanks to Pictureful of Memories.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

