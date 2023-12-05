New Mossley independent funeral director focusses on the personal touch

Images by GGC Media

THE PERSONAL touch when it is needed most is what sets one Mossley funeral director apart from the rest in the town.

Anthony Barton may have added a bit of stardust when he opened his premises on Stamford Street as Coronation Street actor Peter Ash cut the ribbon and helped release doves.

But his experience in the industry makes him know what is needed by grieving families saying goodbye to their loved ones – and Anthony Barton Independent Family Funeral Services will provide it.

“Attention to detail is paramount,” said Anthony. “You’re looking after families from surrounding areas and that’s what they want.

“With the bigger firms, sometimes that personal touch can be lost. They want that continuity too, from answering the phone all the way through to the day of the funeral.

“Unfortunately, this can result in a box ticking exercise and that’s when the personal touch can be lost.

“Families want their loved ones to be close by, whilst in my care, and I take great honour in looking after them right up until the day of their funeral.

“I’ve looked after 3,000 families in my time working for funeral directors – and I wanted Mossley to have an independent.”

Anthony who lives in Stalybridge, believes being an independent funeral director can also help support the local community.

He helps Mossley AFC out and sponsors Mossley Town Team along with a memorial at a local church in the form of a tree on which people can leave tags.

That and the reaction of other similar firms has helped as he added: “Having that community base is important and Mossley is a very community-focused town.

“I was with a local firm for over 12 years but that was bought out and Mossley needed an independent funeral director.

“And I’ve had lots of support from other firms, which is really nice. That reinforces my belief that I’m doing the right thing.

“I don’t look at it as a competition, I look at it as helping a local family.”

*ANTHONY Barton Independent Family Funeral Services is based at 63, Stamford Street in Mossley. Its opening hours are 9am until 4pm Monday-Friday, with Saturday and Sunday by appointment only. You can contact them by calling 01457 512749 or emailing enquiries@abfunerals.co.uk.

