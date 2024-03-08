Dobcross pub hits back at critics

THE landlady of a Saddleworth village pub has responded to criticism on social media of its food menu and prices.

The Swan Inn in Dobcross regularly shares photographs on its Facebook page and Instagram account of its weekly specials board for customers.

On recent posts, a number of people have taken to the comments section to question the affordability of the items on offer at the historic hostelry in the Square.

One person wrote: “Dobcross is a lovely little village. Not all of your customers can afford these prices. Sure [it is] because the cost of food has rocketed, but the prices put a lot of your customers off dining in your lovely premises. Good pub food sells itself.”

Another person accused the pub of “robbing people” and another said it was “a bit expensive for my taste”.

The latest specials board posted on March 1 listed a beer battered chorizo with chipotle mayo for £8; Bang Bang Chicken Wings for £9; Brisket Chilli Beef Burger with Monterey Jack Cheese, Jalapenos, sour cream, fries and coleslaw for £15.50; Aki’s Lamb Bhuna, braised rice, naan and raita for £17; and black forest cheesecake with vanilla ice cream for £8.50.

But hitting back, landlady Sharon Musgrove said the pub feels it offers “a very good choice at a competitive price given the current economic climate” and that “most establishments are currently merely surviving” due to rising costs.

“Recently it seems to be the case that every time our specials board is posted online, we receive a barrage of comments about our menu and pricing,” Sharon wrote on the pub’s Facebook page.

“I would therefore like to respond to this on behalf of my own business and indeed all other hospitality establishments.

“Here at The Swan, we pride ourselves in our menu of home-cooked food using the best ingredients we can. We also like to produce a weekly specials board as an alternative to our main menu and indeed the very reasonably priced lunch and early evening menu. We like to feel that we offer a very good choice at a competitive price given the current economic climate.”

Sharon, who took over the pub during Covid and pulled her first pint in April 2021, continued: “The hospitality industry as a whole is currently in incredibly difficult times financially and most establishments are trying their very hardest to keep their businesses going whilst being mindful of pricing.

“It is no coincidence that pubs, bars and restaurants across the UK are closing their doors citing their business is no longer economically viable. A rise in food costs, staff wages, rent and utility bills plus 20 per cent VAT mean that most establishments are currently merely surviving and not making any real profit.

“Having said all of this, I am extremely proud of The Swan and my Swan staff family and I work incredibly hard to keep this iconic Saddleworth pub going. Please be mindful that the UK will be a very boring place if many more hospitality venues close their doors for good.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

