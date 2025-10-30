Dobcross Silver Band brings Remembrance and 150th anniversary concerts to stage

A BUSY calendar of events is lined up for Dobcross Silver Band as it celebrates 150 years.

The Band will present its popular annual Remembrance Concert at Dobcross Band and Social Club on Sunday, November 9, starting at 3pm.

Admission costs £5 and tickets are available from Dobcross Band and Social Club or on the door.

Then the Band, which was recently crowned Third Section National Champions, will present a special 150th anniversary Gala Concert on Saturday, November 22.

The event will take place at Uppermill Civic Hall, starting at 7pm, and will also see guests Dobcross Youth Band and Dobcoss Brass Monkeys take to the stage.

Tickets cost £8 (under 16s free admission) and are available in advance from Dobcross Band and Social Club and Dobcross Village Store.

This year the Band celebrates 150 years since its foundation in 1875, flourishing over the years to become famous world wide.

Andy Black, Dobcross Silver Band chairman, said: “The Silver Band has prevailed over so many years, performing at the very top levels of brass banding and also experiencing several low points when its future has been in doubt, even quite recently.

“Since current Musical Director Jason Smith arrived in 2019, the fortunes of the Band have been transformed, a major highlight being crowned 4th Section National champions in 2022.

“We have continued to win trophies regularly since then, including of course at the Saddleworth Whit Friday Band Contests.

“To commemorate this landmark year a number of special concert events were scheduled. The first one in March was a memorable occasion, in the beautiful setting of the Holy Trinity Church Dobcross.

“We were joined by guest soloist Mike Cavanagh, solo baritone with Black Dyke Band and a packed Church were treated to a feast of entertainment.

“In May we very much enjoyed a ‘Reunion’ concert at the Band Club, in which we invited many of the former members of the Band to return and share memories with us.

“It was great to see so many of those ex players and Musical Directors enjoying their return and seeing the current Band in great shape!

“In November will be a Gala concert where we will be joined by the highly successful Dobcross Youth / Training Bands and also our popular Adult Learner Group the Dobcross Brass Monkeys.

“This event will really showcase the range of talent which continues to be developed and nurtured in Dobcross.

“The year is progressing really well and we would like to pay tribute to the support we have received from local organisations.to enable us to take forward these initiatives.

“As we celebrate a significant stage in the Bands proud heritage, we are proud to say that Dobcross Silver Band is flourishing.

“We are determined to continue to work hard, prosper and build on this great legacy for future generations.”