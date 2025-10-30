Mahdlo CEO honoured for outstanding contribution to young people

A FAMILIAR face in Oldham’s youth and community sector has been recognised for her years of dedication to the borough.

Lucy Lees, Chief Executive Officer of Mahdlo Youth Zone, has been awarded an Honorary Fellowship from University Campus Oldham (UCO).

It’s for her outstanding contribution to the community and improving opportunities for young people.

The award was presented during a ceremony at Queen Elizabeth Hall, following a vibrant town centre procession that brought together local leaders, families, and residents to celebrate Oldham’s culture of collaboration and civic pride.

Lucy, who attended the event with her husband, mum and six-year-old child, described it as a ‘deeply humbling and proud moment’.

With nearly two decades of experience supporting young people, Lucy began her career as a youth worker before helping to establish Mahdlo Youth Zone over a decade ago. From the start, she played a key role in shaping its mission to provide a safe, inclusive, and inspiring space for thousands of local young people.

Since stepping into the CEO role in 2020, Lucy has led the charity with what colleagues describe as a mix of compassion, energy, and unwavering belief in Oldham’s young people.

“This recognition isn’t just about me, it’s about Oldham’s young people and the incredible community that stands beside them,” Lucy said after receiving the honour.

“Every day at Mahdlo, I see potential and creativity. This honour belongs to all the young people who inspire us to do better and be better.”

Under her leadership, Mahdlo has continued to expand its offer – from sports and arts sessions to employability programmes, mentoring, and mental health support – while also strengthening its partnerships across Oldham.

Beyond Mahdlo, Lucy sits on a number of strategic boards and forums, helping ensure that the voices of young people are represented in key decisions about the town’s future.

Chris Wareing, Chair of Mahdlo Youth Zone’s Board, said: “Lucy’s dedication to Oldham’s young people is extraordinary, Her leadership and compassion have helped make Mahdlo the life-changing organisation it is today. This fellowship is a well-deserved tribute to her vision and impact.”