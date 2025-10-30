Modern Mumbai transported to Saddleworth screen by Film Society

AN AWARD-WINNING film capturing the frantic and heady atmosphere of modern Mumbai is next on the calendar for Saddleworth Film Society.

‘All We Imagine As Light’ will be on the big screen at The Millgate Arts Centre in Delph on Monday, November 24, starting at 7.30pm.

The film, which will be shown in French, was named Sight and Sound’s Best Film of 2024 and Golden Globe nominee.

It is a beautiful, sweeping, emotional film that explores the complexities of female friendship and captures the frantic and heady atmosphere of modern Mumbai.

Saddleworth Film Society welcomes new members and guests. Guests can purchase temporary membership tickets for £7 per screening via TicketSource or on the door, subject to availability.

The Society’s season – from September 2025 to June 2026 – presents a film each month from around the world, in many languages, styles and genres.

The showings offer a great evening out, with a half-time interval to allow for a social drink or ice cream in the bar.

For more details and to buy tickets, visit the Millgate website or email saddleworthfilmsociety@gmail.com

Saddleworth Film Society (SFS) is a voluntarily run, not-for-profit organisation and a member of the British Federation of Film Societies, now called Cinema for All.