Rotarians fund specially adapted bikes for pupils

TWO kind-hearted Rotary clubs have donated two special cycles to a secondary school in Oldham.

Late last year, the Oldham Metro and Saddleworth clubs were approached by Hollinwood Academy – a special school supporting children and young people on the autism spectrum or with significant speech, language and communication needs.

The Roman Road school sought the Rotarians’ help to provide two cycles specifically tailored for use by its pupils.

Both clubs support good causes throughout the local community by donating money raised through fundraising events held throughout the year – including the annual Wellifest Music Festival and the Saddleworth Show.

The clubs agreed to donate £2,300 for two Theraplay tracer tricycles – the design of which meets the pupils’ specific needs and enables the school to deliver cycling provision to all students.

Representatives of both Oldham Metro and Saddleworth Rotary clubs met with staff and pupils at the school to see a demonstration of how the bikes would benefit them. They were thanked for their generous donations by Executive Headteacher Laura Millard.

Jack Wild, President of Oldham Metro Rotary, said: “We are always looking for deserving local good causes to support and members felt this project was one that we could happily fund.”

Saddleworth Rotary’s President, Clint Elliott, added: “I know both clubs were moved to support Hollinwood and the reward can be seen in the joy the cycles have brought to the young people.”

