Dobcross Village Store stands ‘pie and mighty’

THE PIE’S the limit at a Saddleworth store that is literally at the heart of a village.

Not least because almost 7,500 were sold in the first year of trading at Dobcross since it became community owned.

Since opening in April 2024 as a co-operative, the Woods Lane business has been a hit.

Now its most popular items have been revealed, and it appears people love their carbs.

For a total of 7,496 pies were sold – 1,629 meat and potato pies and 1,388 pork.

Dobcross Village Store has also sold 2,411 packets of muffins, totalling almost 14,500, with 4.012 pints of milk and 2,542 eggs also being purchased.

Since taking charge of the store, Dobcross Village Society formed after approximately 800 homes raised more than £60,000 to secure its future, has made it even better.

A refurb saw new shelves, fridges and lighting give it a modern feel and there are improved services like loyalty cards, tote bags and more locally sourced products.

The store’s link to Saddleworth can be seen from the photos that are now literally part of the furniture as they cover the walls.

A cosy coffee corner by its window has also been a huge hit.

Changes behind the scenes have also taken place as Dobcross Village Society Limited (DVSL), a Community Benefit Society, looks to secure its future.

Figures show community owned businesses are more successful and resilient than traditional types of business, with 99 per cent surviving more than five years, compared to 39 per cent of other small firms.

At its first Annual Members’ Meeting, a majority decided to reduce share entry purchase to £25 in an effort to encourage more to join and five existing committee members were elected.

*IF YOU would like to become a part of the success story by being on the management committee, you can either ask in store or email members@dobcrossvillagestore.com.