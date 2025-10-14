Homes plan for former Greenfield social club

A FORMER Greenfield social club will be demolished and replaced by four detached homes, if planning permission is granted.

Purico Properties, based in the Haxby area of York, has applied to Oldham Council to develop what was associated with Greenfield Mill, known as Robert Fletcher’s Paper Mill.

The scheme was given the go ahead seven years ago, but because of the Covid-19 pandemic, work could not begin within the allotted three years.

And the four-bedroomed properties, which would officially be on Chew Valley Road, will be almost the same as those approved in 2019.

But larger rear gardens will be proposed, along with an increase in plot size to allow access around the properties for maintenance.

Driveways will also be wider to meet highways standards requirements.

Documents supporting the application also contend they would be building in green belt land, even though the area lies within it.

They state: “The application site contains a former social club that has not been in operation for over a decade, and the building remains intact.

“It is therefore considered that this is a brownfield site because the application site contains buildings and areas of hardstanding present upon it.

“Evidence of use is therefore clear, and the building present have not been incorporated into the landscape.

“The proposed development could improve the existing situation by the removal of an unoccupied and derelict former social club.

“The proposal would not lead to the site appearing more developed than at present it would be less in terms of volume. The construction of four detached houses would be built upon the existing area where the former social club is located.

“Because the proposed houses are detached, there are gaps between each property and because the height of the proposed houses is similar to the height of the existing building, the impact on openness is reduced.

“The redevelopment of the site constitutes the effective re-use of previously developed land within an accessible and sustainable location.”

Oldham Council’s Planning Committee, or officers, will decide whether to grant or refuse planning permission.