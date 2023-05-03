Dobcross Whit Friday donation drive to go house to house

PEOPLE living in Dobcross will soon have a knock on the door as efforts to secure enough funding for this year’s Whit Friday commemorations step up.

This year, the house-to-house collection to raise money will be taking place between May 13 and June 1 ahead of the June 2 event.

So far, an internet fundraising page has raised just 10 per cent of its £2,500 target and without donations, events will not happen.

Any money contributed helps to fund the whole day’s events from the Whit Walks in the morning, the lunch held at the school for the children of Dobcross, the sports activities which take place on Woolpack Playing Fields in the afternoon and, of course, the band contest in the evening.

The timetable of events for Whit Friday in Dobcross has been unveiled.

Between 9.30am and 10am, the band marches from the Band Club to Sandy Lane, where the main procession gathers.

The procession moves down to The Square before moving down Woods Lane and along Dobcross New Road towards Uppermill.

The procession returns from Uppermill via Wool Road and Sugar Lane at approximately noon and disbands in The Square.

The Children’s Sports takes place during the afternoon on the Woolpack Playing Fields on Dobcross New Road before the band contest begins at 4pm on Church Fields.

As a result, until approximately 11.30pm there will be no vehicle access through or to the centre of the village, with several no parking zones being put in place.

However, Dobcross School has again offered the use of its parking facilities within its grounds for residents of Dobcross New Road, Woods Lane, Churchfields, and The Square.

YOU can also donate to Dobcross’ Whit Friday fund by clicking https://www.gofundme.com/f/dobcross-whit-friday-2023

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

