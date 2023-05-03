Sponsorship boost for Saddleworth fundraising event

A YOUTH zone that can help children of Saddleworth is getting ready to walk the area’s Three Peaks.

And Mahdlo has received a boost for the event on July 1 with the sponsorship of Oldham firm KG Construction.

Volunteers will trek up Indian’s Head, Pots and Pans and Wharmton Hill to raise cash for its services that help young people across the borough.

And as well as sponsoring the event, KG Construction will have a team doing the challenge.

Operations Manager Luke Greaves, younger brother of owner and founder Kristian, said: “As a family-run company we have a strong commitment to our community and are extremely proud to continue supporting organisations like Mahdlo that make such a positive impact on the lives of those around us.

“We will be entering a team into the challenge to raise further funds and encourage other local businesses and the community to join us on the peaks.

“It really is a fantastic opportunity to help build a greater future for thousands of young people.”

The firm’s sponsorship has been seen as a huge boost by Mahdlo, which is based on Egerton Street in Oldham.

Chief executive Lucy Lees said: “We are incredibly grateful for the support of Kristian, Luke and the team at KG Construction for sponsoring the event.

“As a charity, we rely on the generosity of businesses and the community to continue to provide vital services and support to young people across Oldham.

“KG’s commitment to giving back to the community is truly admirable, and we are proud to have them as a part of our team in our mission to provide a safe and supportive environment where young people can learn, grow and achieve their full potential.”

Claire Crossfield, Mahdlo’s Fundraising Manager, added: “More than 80 people have already signed up and we’re expecting another high turnout.

“The event gets better every year – we only ever planned on doing it as a one-off six years ago, but it’s now become a firm favourite with the community.

“It’s a great day out. You can complete as part of a team, individually or even a relay as a family, some people bring their dogs too!

“It’s more than just a walk – it’s an investment in the young people of Oldham.”

Entry is £35 when raising money for Mahdlo with no fundraising target amount. Walkers will receive refreshments pre, post and during the walk, a commemorative t-shirt, medal, and route map.

For more information regarding the walk or to sign up, visit www.mahdloyz.org/events or email events@mahdloyz.org.

