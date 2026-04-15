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Dobcross Youth Band celebrates success at national championships

Gemma Carter April 15, 2026

YOUNG musicians from Dobcross are celebrating after taking part in a prestigious national competition in Birmingham.

Members of Dobcross Youth Band travelled to compete in the National Youth Brass Band Championships of Great Britain on March 28, joining 42 bands from across England at the annual event organised by Brass Band England.

Naomi Chamberlain, Jenny Wood (Band Secretary), Phoebe Garlick, Finn Ashwell Pugh, Joseph Ridyard, Steve Beardmore (Musical Director), Owen Bryars

The group attended with all three of its bands – beginner, trainer and youth – bringing a total of 78 young players aged between seven and 18.

Band Secretary Jenny Wood said it had been a memorable experience for everyone involved.

She said:

“The event was remarkable as ever and the children had a wonderful time. It was great to see many of our youngsters playing for the first time at the event, including a selection of first-time soloists.”

All three bands delivered strong performances on the day, with the training band awarded a silver certificate of achievement and the youth band receiving a bronze.

Organisers say the feedback from adjudicators and the experience gained will help the young musicians as they prepare for a busy season ahead, including the popular Whit Friday contests.

Dobcross Youth Band continues to play a key role in nurturing young musical talent in Saddleworth, offering opportunities for children and teenagers to develop their skills and perform on a wider stage.

For more information about Dobcross Youth Band, please contact Jenny Wood  or visit Dobcross Youth Bands Facebook page.

 