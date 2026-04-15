Dobcross Youth Band celebrates success at national championships

YOUNG musicians from Dobcross are celebrating after taking part in a prestigious national competition in Birmingham.

Members of Dobcross Youth Band travelled to compete in the National Youth Brass Band Championships of Great Britain on March 28, joining 42 bands from across England at the annual event organised by Brass Band England.

The group attended with all three of its bands – beginner, trainer and youth – bringing a total of 78 young players aged between seven and 18.

Band Secretary Jenny Wood said it had been a memorable experience for everyone involved.

She said:

“The event was remarkable as ever and the children had a wonderful time. It was great to see many of our youngsters playing for the first time at the event, including a selection of first-time soloists.”

All three bands delivered strong performances on the day, with the training band awarded a silver certificate of achievement and the youth band receiving a bronze.

Organisers say the feedback from adjudicators and the experience gained will help the young musicians as they prepare for a busy season ahead, including the popular Whit Friday contests.

Dobcross Youth Band continues to play a key role in nurturing young musical talent in Saddleworth, offering opportunities for children and teenagers to develop their skills and perform on a wider stage.