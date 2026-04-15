Saddleworth firm unveils biodegradable mop technology in UK first

A CLEANING manufacturer based in Greenfield has introduced what is believed to be a first for the UK industry with a new biodegradable mop component.

Robert Scott has developed a redesigned mop socket using a specialist additive that allows the plastic to break down in managed landfill conditions, helping to reduce long-term environmental impact.

The innovation means the company’s Exel® sockets are now designed to biodegrade, addressing concerns around traditional plastics which can take hundreds of years to decompose.

The Saddleworth-based firm, recognised as Europe’s largest mop manufacturer, produces around 25 million mops each year in the UK.

Many of its products already incorporate recycled materials, including cotton-rich fibres made from 100 per cent post-consumer waste and fabrics created from industrial waste.

A recent redesign of the socket has also reduced plastic usage by an estimated 137 tonnes annually, with the component still made from recyclable polypropylene.



However, the company said it recognises that not all recyclable products are ultimately recycled, particularly due to variations in waste systems.

The addition of the BioSphere® additive aims to tackle this by enabling the material to break down more quickly if it does end up in landfill.

Alastair Scott, sales director at Robert Scott, said the move reflects the company’s ongoing focus on sustainability.

He said: “While a mop socket on its own may seem relatively insignificant, when you consider the plastic used across millions of units each year, the environmental impact soon adds up.

“By making our sockets reusable, recyclable and now biodegradable, we’re helping reduce plastic waste in the cleaning sector.”

Independent testing is ongoing, with early results showing the treated plastic has already degraded by nearly 30 per cent within the first 12 months under laboratory conditions.

The development builds on decades of innovation at the company, which has been manufacturing cleaning products in the area since the 20th century and continues to focus on reducing its environmental footprint.