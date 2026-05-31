Dobcross Youth Band honours beloved librarian during poignant Whit Friday celebrations

A cherished Saddleworth tradition took on added significance this year as Dobcross Youth Band paused to remember one of its most dedicated supporters during Whit Friday celebrations.

The band took to the streets on Friday, May 29, joining communities across Saddleworth in marking the annual event.

However, this year’s celebrations were especially poignant following the death of long-serving librarian Rosemary Whiffin, who passed away last year after more than 34 years of service to the organisation.

Rosemary was remembered during the traditional morning service at Dobcross Band Club, where past members of the band are honoured before the procession to Uppermill. In a touching tribute, band members wore flowers adorned with sprigs of rosemary as they took part in the day’s events.

Her legacy within the band was also marked through the dedication of a new professional-quality cornet. Following a generous donation made in Rosemary’s memory by her brother, Dobcross Youth Band purchased a Besson Sovereign cornet, engraved as a lasting tribute to her decades of commitment.

Rosemary’s husband, Peter Whiffin, said: “After Rosemary died, her brother made a very generous donation to the Youth Band in her memory which has been used to purchase a top-quality professional cornet, a Besson Sovereign. It has been engraved in her memory, as a lasting reminder of how much she gave to Dobcross Youth Band over 34 years of unstinting service.”

The instrument was blessed during the morning service by Rev Sachin Awale and will now be played by principal cornet player Bethany Oliver, who becomes its first custodian.

Youth Band Secretary Jenny Wood paid tribute to Rosemary’s impact on generations of young musicians.

She said: “Whit Friday is always a special day for our young musicians and for the whole of Saddleworth, but this year it feels particularly poignant. Rosemary’s thoughtfulness, kindness, care and attention to detail ensured that all our children could be reassured and certain of Rosemary’s care and dedication to her role.

“There have been hundreds and hundreds of children who Rosemary ensured had the right music at the right time. I like to think that the Youth Band family in Dobcross is unique because it has many Rosemarys in our organisation that make it run so smoothly.”

Following the morning commemorations, the band went on to compete in the famous Whit Friday brass band contests, one of Saddleworth’s most treasured traditions.

Chairman Sue Crook BEM said: “What a wonderful end to a fantastic day for Dobcross Youth Band and our local community. It’s days like this that create memories that last a lifetime for children and adults alike.”

Dobcross Youth Band continues to play a central role in the village’s musical life, nurturing young talent while maintaining the strong community spirit that Rosemary helped foster for more than three decades.