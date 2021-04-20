Donkeystone Brewery to relocate business

AN award-winning brewery is on the move but last orders hasn’t been called on its Saddleworth operation.

In fact, Donkeystone Brewing Company is re-locating just half a mile from its current Greenfield headquarters at Boarshurst Business Park.

Plans to switch premises last year had to be put on hold due to the pandemic.

Now, Donkeystone is gearing up to transfer its operation to units at Wellington Industrial Estate off Wellington Road.

As well as his re-starting his micro-brewery and distillery, owner and director Stephen James plans to open a new tap room, serving food and drink, plus introduce an artisan bakery.

Notice of intent has been sent to residents as part of a pre-planning application consultation.

The letter states: “The unit already has planning permission for industrial purposes which can lawfully operate 24/7.



“Donkeystone is proposing to retain the existing industrial use of the ground floor of the unit and utilise this space for a microbrewery and micro distillery. They will also provide tours of the brewery operations.

“The focus of this consultation is the mezzanine level where Donkeystone is looking to open a brand new tap room (drinking establishment) where people can enjoy drinks brewed on site, eat food prepared on the premises and purchase fresh artisan baked goods made in the unit for consumption off the premises.”

In July 2019, Oldham planning committee rejected a retrospective planning application from Donkeystone to change industrial use of a unit floorspace at its Boarshurst base into a tap room Some local residents had complained of noise nuisance.

After the submission of amended plans the tap room re-opened in December 2019 but with reduced hours.

Now Donkeystone say: “Investigative work has been undertaken to inform the planning application, with particular attention given to noise and highways matters to ensure the proposals do not have an unacceptable impact on neighbouring properties and businesses.

Steve and brewing vats

“It is proposed the tap room, restaurant and artisan bakery will be open between midday and 11pm on Sundays to Thursdays and 12pm to 1am on Friday and Saturdays.

“Customer access to the taproom will be via a door on the south west elevation of the building, facing the Tesco service yard and away from any nearby homes.”

Donkeystone say the brewery and distillery could operate 24 hours a day because of the area’s industrial usage.

However, it is anticipated the main hours of operation (including deliveries) will typically be 9am to 5pm, Mondays to Fridays and potentially between 9am and 1pm on Saturdays.

Donkeystone opened in September 2017 and quickly developed a glowing reputation for its beers, craft ales and stouts including: Bray, Bad Ass Blonde, Javanilla, Cotton Clouds craft lager and Ferris Muler IPA.

