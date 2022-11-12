Don’t be floored – try your hand at rag rugging

AN UPPERMILL-BASED craft group has got it covered when it comes to preserving an age-old skill.

The Tame Valley Rag Ruggers meet every month at the Methodist Church Hall to transform unused and discarded materials into colourful new rugs.

It’s a tradition that can be traced back more than 100 years while in 2022, organiser Joan Devonport’s group, celebrates its 15th anniversary at the central village location.

“Basically, it was the re-cycling of the old days,” said Diggle based Joan. “My grandma used to make rag rugs and it must go further back than that.

“It’s all about turning old clothes and material into something new. In the past a lot of the rugs would be made from wool but these days you are hard pressed to get wool.

“We also use hessian now as backing for the material when previously it would have been any kind of old sacking.”

In the past, rugs were prevalent to keep cold flagstone floors and floorboards warm before the wide spread availability of fitted carpets. Rugs were not treated as artwork, as they may be today.

The Tame Valley Rag Ruggers meet on the first Wednesday of every month between 7-9pm. New members are welcome.

“It is very simple to learn if someone has not done it before,” assured Joan. “And we are all happy to help.

“We also serve refreshments and it is a good social couple of hours where people can catch up while they do their rag rugging. We also organise a Christmas meal.”

Anyone interested or for more information contact Joan on 07796 357236.

