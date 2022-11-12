Oldham Expo is business boost

BUSINESSES from across the borough and beyond came together to network, showcase their products and services, and meet customers at the Oldham Expo.

The one-day exhibition took place for the third time at the new venue of the Queen Elizabeth Hall in Oldham due to popular demand for more space from exhibitors and visitors.

Hundreds of people streamed through the doors to see the businesses on display, ranging from solicitors and mortgage services to business IT solutions, as well as presentations and guest speakers.

The Oldham Expo was created three years ago by Richard Taylor of All About Oldham to promote and connect local businesses to retail and trade visitors and aid their recovery after the pandemic.

He said: “The exhibitions are growing from strength to strength, attracting businesses, supportive organizations and recruitment opportunities from all over Greater Manchester.

“There are repeat exhibitors who have been with us from day one and new ones who are just starting their journey with us, from local companies and institutions to national organisations.

“We started with a couple of pocket events and now have three scheduled for next year, beginning with our careers fair on March 24.”

For more information about the networking events or the next Oldham Expo email Richard at: info@oldhamexpo.co.uk or visit www.oldhamexpo.co.uk

