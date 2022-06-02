Double delight with birthday and Jubilee celebrations

THERE were double celebrations at Saddleworth Carers group as member Norman Lloyd celebrated his 91stbirthday on the same day as their Jubilee Strawberry Cream Tea.

Norman regularly attends the group, which meets on the second and fourth Fridays of the month at the Sacred Heart Church Hall in Uppermill, with his wife Rosemary.

On his landmark birthday, he and other members and guests enjoyed a Strawberry Cream Tea put on by the committee to celebrate the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

They also enjoyed a sing-along film with songs from the 1940s and 50s.

Pauline O’Daly and Cllr Barbara Beeley with Honey

Saddleworth Carers group welcomes members old and new. The sessions are open to anyone with dementia and their carers, and include activities and guests as well as a free lunch. For more information, call Dr Eamon O’Daly on 01457 810614.

