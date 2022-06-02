Pupils get crafty with Jubilee fun at Friezland Primary

PUPILS got creative and crafty for a Jubilee Day of activities at Friezland Primary School.

Different classrooms hosted various Royal-themed arts and crafts for the children to enjoy, including designing crowns, creating collages in the shape of the Queen’s head and making figures out of toilets rolls.

Later on, the whole school, dressed in red, white and blue as well as their crowns, gathered for a Celebration Assembly, showing off the poems and songs they had learned as well as a special Queen’s Jubilee song.

