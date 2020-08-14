Double the donation, double the difference to help Mahdlo

MAHDLO Youth Zone is on the way to reaching its £50,000 target but still needs the help of the local community.

Chairman Chris Wareing recently launched the charity’s appeal, with all donations pledged by August 21 being matched pound for pound. Part of the money raised will be used to replace the Mahdlo minibus that was stolen last month and has still not been located.

Leo Casey, Youth Work Manager at Mahdlo, explained: “The minibus is such an important part of our offer.

“More recently it has been a lifeline to young people during lockdown. It enabled us to deliver our outreach programme where we presented over 450 food, activity and wellbeing resources to families in need and provided intensive keywork support to many young people.”

Alison, support worker to Mahdlo member Adrian, added: “Mahdlo has always played a big part in Adrian’s life. Having the team visit his doorstep in the minibus each week has given him an added boost.

“He is prone to melt downs and knowing the team will visit each week to offer some support has really lifted his spirits. Seeing Youth Workers Mark, Kate and Amy has been a highlight of his week.

“The team has definitely gone above and beyond. Without Mahdlo, it would have been a lot more difficult for him over the last few tough months.”

Fundraising Manager Claire Crossfield said: “Whatever you can spare will make such a differenceand your donation will go further than ever before.

“We have been loaned a minibus until September but after that who knows? Please help us replace our minibus. Donate, fundraise, do whatever you can; we really need your support now more than ever.”

To pledge your support to Mahdlo email Claire on fundraiisng@mahdloyz.org or donate online: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Doubleyourdonation

Mahdlo is a state-of-the-art youth zone for eight to 19-year-olds (up to 25 for young people with a disability). Open seven days a week, 52 weeks of the year, it offers an exciting range of activities and opportunities that all young people from across Oldham can access for just 50p as a member. Find out more on their website: www.mahdloyz.org

