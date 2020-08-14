MJK to open new headquarters in Oldham and bring youth opportunities

MJK, a Christian charity, is opening new headquarters in Oldham town centre in September with state-of-the-art facilities to help deliver youth opportunities.

The charity was founded in 2006 by Tim Cooke and his wife Charissa and spreads the message of faith through video content and their band Crossfya.

They aim to reach out to everyone with the great news of Jesus and the amazing life-change found in him, giving people the choice to join the movement.

The charity has recently signed a lease on a 3,500 sq ft building in Oldham town centre and plans to open its new headquarters this September.

It will be home to a sound booth and video recording studio that will be available for hire and potentially so young people can be trained or make use of the facilities to gain skills to further their futures in the arts.

Tim said: “The building is in a great position and is a great size for us to be able to create a usable space for all the technical equipment and hopefully a youth cafe that means we can engage with the young people in the area who need a place to study or just spend time together.

“We hope to be able to utilise our facilities with local charities and initiatives to be able to provide training and opportunities for young people to thrive and learn new skills in an informal setting via our editing suite, recording studio and sound booth.

“This is a massive step for MJK and we are really excited to be able to expand and reach more people through the new space and additional opportunities that come with being able to branch out.

“We will still be doing school missions, events and music releases with our band Crossfya and hopefully the new space will make that easier for us to navigate.

“2020 has given us lots of challenges and hurdles to get over, but we are hoping that with the new building and 2021 drawing ever closer that we can hit the ground running.

“We want to make a real impact by making use of our new setup but also trying to support schools with potential mental health issues young people may face, especially due to the impact of Covid-19 and lockdown.”

Further information can be found on the website www.makejesusknown.com or social media pages.

Share this story: Tweet





Print

