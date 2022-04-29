Dovestone WI donation helps OMRT

VOLUNTEERS at Oldham Mountain Rescue Team have received a boost of £1,500 towards their life-saving services thanks to Dovestone Women’s Institute.

The WI group presented the money, which was raised at their Christmas Markets last November in Greenfield, to the team at their March meeting.

Rob Tortoishell, OMRT leader, said: “A massive thank you to all the ladies who put such incredible time and effort in to raising this much needed donation. Your constant support is greatly appreciated.”

Meanwhile, the WI has a busy calendar of meetings and fundraisers coming up, as well as a host of activities through their sub groups.

At their meeting on April 27, Reiki Teacher Lisa Butterworth will talk to members and guests about the many benefits of regularly working with Reiki, as well as giving mini treatments.

Lisa teaches all levels of the Reiki Usui Shiki Ryoho Method of Natural Healing. As a member of the Oldham Reiki Network, she trains individuals and groups how to work with Reiki as a spiritual and personal development aid, helping people to manage stress, health and wellbeing and to connect with their inner self.

The Dovestone WI’s recently formed Walking Group is going from strength to strength, with two walks per month suitable for all levels, and ending with a pub lunch.

Their Monday Meet Ups have moved to a new venue now at The Vale in Mossley. Between 6.30pm-9pm on the first Monday of each month, members can gather for an evening of assorted creative activities.

This includes Book Corner discussions between 7pm-8pm, join in the informal Singing Group from 8pm-9pm or just come along for a chat, a cuppa and cake.

Monthly Members’ meetings take place on the last Wednesday of each month in the Wimberry Suite at The Royal George, Manchester Road, Greenfield, starting at 7.30pm with registration from 7pm.

Guests and new members from all areas are very welcome. It is a £1 per meeting for members and £3 for guests.

The annual subscription of £44 for 2022/23 will be due at the April meeting.

Throughout 2022, there will be donation boxes at all their meetings. The first will be in aid of the Booth Centre, Manchester which provides support to people affected by homelessness and help to rebuild lives (go online to see requested items: www.dovestonewi.com).

Later in the year the donation box will be in aid of the Red Box Initiative, which helps young people across the UK throughout their periods.

• More information on events, meetings, and outings, including Dovie Diners, theatre trips and future speakers plus our Monday Meet Up activities, can be found on the Dovestone WI Facebook page, Instagram or website www.dovestonewi.com

