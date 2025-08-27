Step out around Castleshaw for Cavallo Coffee Box sponsored walk

PUT your best foot forward to enjoy the Saddleworth countryside as well as raise funds for charity on the next Cavallo Coffee Box Sponsored Walk.

The 2.5-mile walk, on Saturday, August 30, will take participants around Castleshaw Valley with a stop/tour of the Roman Fort.

Fuel up with coffee and croissants at Cavallo’s, on Millcroft Lane, before leaving for the walk, then return to a lovely afternoon tea with prosecco.

The cost is £12.50 to cover food, and participants are asked to raise a minimum of £20 in sponsorship.

This walk will raise funds for Holme Valley Mountain Rescue Team, who also cover Saddleworth’s moor.

The previous Cavallo Coffee Box Sponsored Walk in May raised £1,250 for Oldham Mountain Rescue Team.

Sue Toone, owner of Cavallo Coffee Box and the walk organiser, said: “Please support the walk. It was a very sociable and enjoyable day last year.”

Message Cavallo Coffee Box through their Facebook page for more details and to enter. Entries close on Thursday, August 28.

Sponsorship does not need to be collected until a couple of weeks after the walk.

Visit Cavallo Coffee Box on Millcroft Lane, serving hot and cold drinks plus sweet and savoury snacks. There is no parking or turning on Millcroft Lane, and drivers should use the public car park at Castleshaw Centre (OL3 5LZ), which is a five-minute walk away.