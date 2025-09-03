Friezland Primary School Announces Open Events for 2026 Starters

Friezland Primary School has confirmed a series of open events for families with children due to start school in September 2026. The sessions will give parents the chance to tour the school, hear a presentation, meet staff and pupils, and ask questions.
The events will take place on:
-
Thursday 25th September, 9:30–10:30am
-
Friday 17th October, 9:30–10:30am
-
Tuesday 21st October, 5:00–6:00pm
-
Tuesday 18th November, 9:30–10:30am
Doors open 15 minutes beforehand with refreshments available.
Friezland, rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted, prides itself on high expectations, supportive families, an experienced teaching team, and a strong sense of community.
For more information and to register interest, visit: www.friezlandschool.co.uk.
