Friezland Primary School Announces Open Events for 2026 Starters

Friezland Primary School has confirmed a series of open events for families with children due to start school in September 2026. The sessions will give parents the chance to tour the school, hear a presentation, meet staff and pupils, and ask questions.

The events will take place on:

Thursday 25th September, 9:30–10:30am

Friday 17th October, 9:30–10:30am

Tuesday 21st October, 5:00–6:00pm

Tuesday 18th November, 9:30–10:30am

Doors open 15 minutes beforehand with refreshments available.

Friezland, rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted, prides itself on high expectations, supportive families, an experienced teaching team, and a strong sense of community.

For more information and to register interest, visit: www.friezlandschool.co.uk.