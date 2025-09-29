Dr Kershaw’s teams up with local solicitors for Will Month

A PARTNERSHIP between Dr Kershaw’s Hospice and local solicitors means people can access affordable will-writing services this autumn as well as donate to vital patient care.

As part of Will Month, Wrigley Claydon Solicitors, O’Donnell Solicitors, Garratts Solicitors and Kirkham Legal are offering wills at a reduced fee to highlight the importance of having a will.

Royton-based Dr Kershaw’s has partnered with these trusted firms to help people ensure that their last wishes are granted while also donating to support the hospice’s work across the community.

Wrigley Claydon Solicitors, O’Donnell Solicitors and Garratts Solicitors are all taking part in October. Kirkham Legal will then provide the service throughout November.

In return for a suggested donation, people can write or update their will. It costs £125 for a Simple Individual Will or £175 for a Simple Mirror Will for a couple.

There is also the option to include Dr Kershaw’s Hospice in the will to provide future care for patients and their families.

Rachel Damianou, partner at Wrigley Claydon Solicitors, said: “Making a will during Will Month is an excellent way of making everything easier for your loved ones when the time comes, while also supporting a really worthwhile cause.

“Accidents and illness can sadly happen at any time. It is always best to be prepared and it is never too early to make a will.”

People with children may particularly benefit from putting a will in place. Under law, there is no presumption that a child must live with a biological parent after the death of the other. If both parents die without a will naming a guardian, the bereaved child becomes the responsibility of the courts.

Rachel added: “A will can appoint guardians to look after young children and ensure your wishes are followed, rather than the courts and the law stepping in to say who should look after your children.”

According to the Money & Pensions Service, around 56 per cent of UK adults do not have a will. This includes 53 per cent of adults aged 50-64 and 22 per cent of those aged 65 and above.

Without a will, assets are at risk of being shared out by legal default, rather than in the way people choose.

Unmarried couples – including those who live together – have no automatic legal rights to inheritance from their partner’s estate. Even married couples cannot guarantee how their estate will be shared without a will.

Jill Latimer, solicitor at Garratts Solicitors, said: “There is a common misconception that assets will automatically go to the ‘next of kin’ upon death. Unfortunately, that is not always the case.

“If you do not have a valid will, intestacy laws can determine how your estate is handled and this may not align with your intentions.

“If you are married but do not have a will, your entire estate may not pass to your surviving spouse.

“Similarly, if you are not married, your estate will not automatically go to your partner, regardless of how long you have been together.

“Even if you have an existing will, it is always worthwhile reviewing it to take any changes into account. This could include additional children or grandchildren, protecting assets from potential care fees, or even being lucky enough to win on the Dr Kershaw’s Lottery!”

For more information or to take part in Will Month, visit www.drkh.org.uk/willmonth

Dr Kershaw’s Hospice provides free, specialist, end-of-life and palliative care for adults with life-limiting illnesses in Oldham and its surrounding areas. Find out more on their website: www.drkh.org.uk