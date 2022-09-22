Driving Miss Daisy locally

A NEW transportation and companionship service is empowering people across Saddleworth and Oldham to get out and live life to the full.

Driving Miss Daisy is a nationwide set-up which is being brought to the local area by franchisee Andrew Heffernan, son of the late community stalwarts Derek and Di.

Services include safe, reliable and trusted assisted transportation and companionship for those who need a little extra help or have mobility issues or special medical requirements.

Andrew’s vehicle is fully wheelchair accessible (weight limited 150kg) and can fit in another two passengers for trips out – and pets are welcome too! He said: “We do not have meters like traditional taxis, we are pre-quoted and pre-booked so the client knows the price and it does not change.

“Also we can take payment via cash or invoice after the booking, as we are finding this is useful when the client is not the person paying the bill. A lot of family members pay as it is them who has booked us to take a loved one out.”

So whether you need help with shopping, a lift to an appointment, taking on a trip or holiday, or some companionship at home, services can be tailored to meet your needs.

Andrew said: “Our motto is ‘we are family when family can’t be there’, helping to give people independence and peace of mind for their relatives.

“A lot of my clients love seeing me just for a chat and to get out of the house. I talk to them, help them in and out of the house and with shopping so they feel looked after.

“It’s such a feel good job and it’s nice to see people smiling and enjoying themselves.”

Andrew took on the franchise after noticing a gap in the services available after his mum and dad both had operations and moved into care homes.

He explained: “I joined the police four years ago in Oldham because I wanted to do something that I felt would make a difference for people.

“I loved it but within six months of finishing my training my dad became ill and I spent six months running around hospitals until he sadly passed away.

“Soon after, Covid hit. My mum was also in a care home after an operation and suffering with dementia, and I spent visits waving at her through the window until she got ill with Covid and sadly passed away.

“While they were both in different care homes, I found there were no services to get them out and about.

“We talked about getting a bigger car so the wheelchair could go in but we never got around to it before they passed away.

“I went back to work but the police service then felt tinged with sadness for me and my heart wasn’t fully in it.



“I started looking at businesses for sale and saw Driving Miss Daisy. I read its ethos and values and thought it was amazing, and there’s nothing else like it in the area.

“If it had been around when mum and dad were here then they would have certainly used it three or four times a week.”

It took Andrew nearly four months to get everything into place, including licenses as a taxi operator and driver, an enhanced DBS check, level 2 first aid, wheelchair loading, training as a dementia buddy and a disability awareness and safeguarding course.

But finally with his vehicle branded and uniform and name badge in place, he was ready to get on the road and help out across the community and he has plans to expand and acquire more vehicles as he is already finding he is booked up in advance every week.

Find out more by Driving Miss Daisy and services available by calling Andrew on 07734 750 608.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

