Hop, Hop Hurray! Inaugural beer festival goes down a treat

HUNDREDS of drinkers raised a glass to the success of the first Hops and Pans beer festival organised by Donkeystone Brewery.

Ahead of an official opening and completion of its mezzanine floor, the Greenfield company hosted its beers and cider extravaganza on the first weekend of September.

Held over three days, the festival celebrated good beer, food and entertainment “We were really pleased with the turnout for our first Hops and Pans festival,” said Donkeystone’s James Uttley. “Saturday, in particular, was a sell-out.

“We were able to showcase some amazing and interesting beers from all over the UK and Europe.

“Thanks to the fantastic street food vendors who kept everyone well fed and all the DJs and acts who performed.

“Our plans are to fully utilize this amazing space. We can not wait to share brilliant experiences at the brewery in future. Watch this space.”

