East Crompton pupils show ‘imagination and passion’ to win Bellway’s eco competition

THREE Shaw primary school pupils who showed ‘imagination and passion’ are the lucky winners of a Bellway competition celebrating British garden wildlife.

Chloe Laycock, Layla Anwas and Amber Taylor demonstrated their knowledge, awareness and love for the wildlife found in back gardens to take first, second and third place respectively and each received a £50 Amazon gift voucher.

Bellway, currently developing new homes at Old Brook View on Linney Lane in Shaw, challenged local children to showcase their knowledge of the different species of birds, animals and plants found in back gardens and to draw a picture and write a short piece of text on something that interested them.

Underlining Bellway’s wider commitment to encouraging biodiversity and protecting ecology in urban areas, the initiative also aimed to inspire young people to identify and care for the natural environment close to home in their local communities.

All three winners, from East Crompton St George’s CE Primary School, on George Road, impressed judges with their creativity, enthusiasm and beautiful drawings.

Lynne Duxbury, Sales manager for Bellway, commented: “The standard of entries from East Crompton Primary was very high, with all entrants demonstrating clear knowledge and understanding of the different wildlife found in our gardens.

“The entries from Chloe, Layla and Amber stood out for their imagination and passion and I’m delighted to present the prizes to them.”

Winner Chloe said: “I love studying wildlife and it was a fun competition to enter as I also like drawing. I never expected to win first prize and am really excited to spend my voucher.”

Bellway’s Old Brook View development is a beautiful collection of new build three and four-bedroom homes on Linney Lane in Shaw. Prices currently start from £299,995 and there are two show homes to view. For further information contact Bellway on 01706 438 234 or visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/manchester/old-brook-view.

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