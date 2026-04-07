Nine shows, Eight days, and a whole lot of magic: Ian Cheeseman’s whirlwind tour of the stage

From West End blockbusters to Bristol spectaculars and local triumphs, Ian Cheeseman dives head‑first into a jam‑packed week of theatre – celebrating standout performances, unforgettable productions, and the life‑affirming joy of live entertainment.

As you probably know by now, I love theatre and Musical theatre. I host a weekly radio show, called Break-a-Leg, which appears on several stations including Bolton FM and Oldham FM, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise to learn I attended nine shows in eight days recently.

The first was at the Forum in Romiley and was a dress rehearsal of NK Theatre Arts production of Come From Away, the musical that tells the story of the thousands of air passengers who were stranded in Gander, Newfoundland when the 9/11 tragedies grounded flights for three days. It’s a heart-warming story of human kindness. The performers were as good as most professionals. One of the actors, Jacob Martin, suffered an injury in that last dress rehearsal, which necessitated a trip to A & E. He still performed all week in that amazing show; well done everyone.

I was off to the West End the following morning and by the evening I was saying goodbye to Back to the Future at the Adelphi. I love this musical, I’ve seen it many, many times, including the first ever performance at Manchester’s Opera House, just before Covid. It closes in London very soon but will then tour the UK, returning to Manchester in July 2027. Go and see it, I know I will; again!

It was a double header on the Thursday, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s roller-skating musical Starlight Express at Wembley’s Troubadour Theatre first, in the afternoon. I saw the show years ago, but this was much better. Fully immersive! I was sat in a section surrounded by the roller-skating track! It was awesome.

I loved the new song, I Do, written by Andrew’s son Alistair. It finishes it’s London run next month. In the evening I was at the Duchess to watch the comedy The Play that goes Wrong by Mischief, founded by Henry Lewis, Henry Shields and Ashton under Lyne’s Jonathan Sayer, co-chairman of Ashton United Football Club. I saw it on tour in Manchester but as it’s been running in the West End for 12 years, I took my family to see it. It’s sidesplittingly funny.

Friday’s duo of shows started with Stranger Things: First Shadow. It’s a prequel to the Netflix drama and is packed with stunning special effects and brilliant acting. It features the character Henry Creel (Vecna) who is the main villain and it’s gripping from start to finish.

Finally, in the West End, it was Avenue Q, the irreverent puppet comedy for adults only. It’s packed full of catchy songs written by Robert Lopez, who also did the songs in Book of Mormon and Disney’s Frozen. I’ve seen the show before, even as an Am/Dram, and it never disappoints. It’s edgy and rude, featuring songs like the Internet is for Porn and Everyone’s a little bit racist but the show has a heart and you leave feeling better than when you went in.

Saturday morning it was off to Bristol, I was brimming to overflowing with excitement, to see the Greatest Showman. This is the stage version of the Musical film, which starred Hugh Jackman as Barnum. In this much-anticipated live version Oliver Tomsett, (who played Shakespeare in &Juliet, among many other big West End roles) played the title role with Samantha Barks (who played Elsa in the West End production of Frozen, among other things) as Charity.

Tomsett was cast perfectly and never missed a note, just like the amazing Barks. The show lived up to my lofty expectations, right from the stunning opening performance of The Greatest Show. I counted 40 performers on stage and the set and effects were top class, as were the supporting circus performers. It has a limited run in Bristol, which ends next month, as they tweak it for it’s expected West End transfer. My bet is you’ll see it at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane later this year or early in 2027. I predict it will be the most popular show in London and will run for years. I’ll certainly be keeping my eye on ticket sales once it’s announced ready for another trip to the West End.

Finally, in my run of nine shows in eight days, I saw Matilda at Manchester’s Palace Theatre. Richard Hurst, who’s played Scar in the Lion King and Larry in Dear Evan Hansen, stars as Miss Trunchbull and, as always, he’s the consummate professional, though the child performers might argue that they’re the real stars. Sylvie Grace, who’s a regular with Mossley Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society, performs in some shows as Amanda. She’s a superstar with a big future ahead of her. Mossley must be very proud of her, I know I am.

What a kaleidoscope of wonderful entertainment. With careful planning I was able to keep the costs of this extravaganza just about under control so if you can afford it, I highly recommend you do something similar. There’s nothing quite like live theatre. It’s life affirming, uplifting, inspiring and of course entertaining. As the song, that acts as the theme tune of my weekly radio show says, “There’s no business like show business, everything about it is appealing, nowhere could you get that happy feeling, when you are stealing that extra bow”!