Easter fun and games at Grotton Circus and Spring Market

ENJOY Easter fun and games at a Circus and Spring Market event at The Grotton Pavilion on Saturday, April 11.

The event, hosted by Grotton Residents Association, runs from 12noon to 5pm and will include market stalls, food and drink, outdoor activities and lots of family fun.

Circus tickets cost £6 per person and there are shows at 1pm and 3pm (under 3s go free).

There will also be a free Circus Skills Workshop, Forest Friends crafts, Face painting, an Easter Bonnet Parade, a raffle and tombola and music from DJ Andy Stott.

Tickets are available from Anna at Matthew James Furniture, Grotton, or by emailing tickets-gra@hotmail.com