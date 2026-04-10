‘Wait until Dark’ thriller brings twists and turns to Millgate audiences

A CLASSIC thriller full of twists and turns will keep audiences on the edge of their seats as Saddleworth Players present ‘Wait until Dark’.

The play, which is a West End and Broadway hit by Frederick Knott, will be performed on April 18 to 25 at The Millgate Arts Centre in Delph, starting at 7.30pm.

Director Jane Tonge explains: “’Wait until Dark’ is set in the 1960s in a basement flat in London, the home of a young couple Sam and Susy Henderson. Sam is a famous photographer and Susy is a very independent women who also happens to be blind.

“On a recent trip Sam has been persuaded to bring back a doll which he thinks is for a young girl but, in reality, it is full of very expensive drugs.

“Now the play starts with three dangerous crooks who have broken into their flat to try and find this doll, but they can’t find it anywhere. So, they devise an elaborate plan to try and fool Susy into giving them the doll, and that’s where the play takes a twist and a turn.

“It’s a real cat and mouse play as Susy starts to become suspicious of these men and then eventually it becomes nighttime, the flat goes dark and she gets to turn the tables on them and gets them to play her game except with no lights and therefore in the dark.

“So, it’s a classic play with lots of twists and turns. The audience will be on the edge of their seats, and it is something that you really don’t want to miss.”

Find out more and book online here.