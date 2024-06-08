Edinburgh comedy comes to Greenfield

IF you have ever fancied a trip to the Edinburgh Fringe but not the 500-mile round trip, then Greenfield’s Off The Rails Comedy Club offers the perfect solution on your doorstep.

Every July, the club handpicks the cream of the current comedy crop to put the final polish on their new shows, before heading up to Auld Reekie.

The first offering on Friday, July 5 features Mancunian motormouth Justin Moorhouse and Radio 4’s ‘Fair Cop’ Alfie Moore and has already sold out.

But you still have the chance to see two more of comedy’s hottest properties – Tez Ilyas and Dan Tiernan – as tickets have just gone on sale for another event on Sunday, July 28 at The Royal George on Manchester Road.

Tez is best known for his appearances on A Man Like Mobeen as well as hosting BBC’s flagship comedy show Live At The Apollo.

‘After Eight‘ covers the last two years of Tez’s life, including his marriage, becoming a homeowner and dad to two rabbits. Expect solid, slightly subversive stand-up with a British Muslim twist.

Dan was crowned BBC New Comedian Of The Year in 2022 then quickly scooped every other title worth having in a matter of months.

This former dinner lady’s high energy, anarchic performances draw heavily, but not exclusively, on his sexuality and dyspraxia.

When not supporting Micky Flanagan on tour, Dan is pursuing a burgeoning TV career with appearances on QI, 8 out of 10 Cats does Countdown, Unforgivable and The Stand Up Sketch Show already in the bag.

Tez and Dan share the bill and one ticket gains admission for both shows. Book online now at www.saddleworthcomedy.co.uk

The show starts at 8pm. Fully seated. Acts subject to change.

Held at The Royal George, Greenfield on the last Sunday of every month, Off The Rails Comedy nights have become very popular since their launch in May 2001. There are also additional touring and fundraising shows throughout the year.

