Top international talent descends for Uppermill Summer Music Festival

A TALENTED line-up of international artists will deliver a superb series of events as Uppermill Summer Music Festival returns.

The Festival will bring top-notch music-making to various venues across the village from Saturday, June 22 to Thursday, July 4.

Opening the events is a midday Trumpet Recital by Jamie Prophet, former Principal Trumpet of the BBC Philharmonic, at Uppermill Methodist Church.

Acclaimed classical Australian guitarist Craig Ogden will team up with award-winning accordionist Miloš Milivojević for the Festival Finale, showcasing stunning arrangements by composers including Vivaldi, Albeniz, Rodrigo and Piazzolla.

Both virtuosos of their instrument, this partnership is sure to reveal compelling playing and it will be a rare privilege to hear them together live in Uppermill.

Also appearing at Uppermill Summer Music Festival will be the Odora Piano Trio, first prize-winners of this year’s Paris International Music Competition, the superlative Hallé Brass Quintet, plus rising-star Maltese pianist Bernice Sammut Attard, playing well-known pieces by Chopin, Debussy, Philip Glass and Beethoven’s monumental Appassionata Sonata.

Visit the website www.usmf.uk for all the details of the Uppermill Summer Music Festival and you can buy tickets online or from Uppermill Post Office.

Please note paper tickets are no longer posted out to you. Instead, you can either print out your ticket receipt at home or simply show it on your device at the door.

