The seat in Saddleworth West and Lees now belongs to Mark Kenyon (Lib Dem) who won the seat with 975 votes – just 42 votes ahead of Paul Shilton (Proud of Oldham & Saddleworth) with 933.

Incumbent Cllr Stephen Hewitt (Lab) did not stand in these local elections,

The votes were: Tony Cahill (Con): 631; Mark Kenyon (Lib Dem): 975; Ken Rustidge (Lab): 731; Paul Shilton (Proud of Oldham and Saddleworth): 933.

