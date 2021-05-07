Elections 2021 Featured News

Election 2021: Vacancies on Saddleworth Parish Council filled by Conservative and Independent candidates

The results are in for the Saddleworth Parish Council by-election, Greenfield ward… The two vacant seats are filled by Donna Simpson (Con) and Helen Bishop (Ind).

It is the first time on the Parish Council for both ladies.

They take the places of Neil Allsopp (Con) and Alan Belmore (Lib Dem) who both resigned last year as they moved out of the area.

The votes were: Louise Banawich (Green Party) 569; Helen Bishop (Ind) 629; Jeff Garner (Lib Dem) 506; Ian Manners (Lab) 393; Mick Scholes (Lib Dem) 521; Stephanie Shuttleworth (Lab) 596; Donna Simpson (Con) 1,165.

Elected: Donna Simpson, left, and Helen Bishop

