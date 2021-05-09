Store plans memorial garden as tribute to former staff

A MEMORIAL garden is to be created at Tesco Greenfield as a mark of respect for former staff of the Chew Valley Road store.

Last month the funeral cortege of popular former employees Colin and Phil Watson-Gledhill stopped outside the main entrance to allow customers and colleagues to say their farewells.

Now, Tesco, which opened its doors for the first time in December 2010, has confirmed the new garden will allow people to pay tribute to all staff who have passed away in the last decade. It will be situated in the top corner of the car park.

Additionally, long serving staff member Clare Cakir, attended a tree planting ceremony opposite the store.

The red oak was purchased off Oldham Council with funds raised by shoppers and colleagues.

